Joseph J. Frank
1935 - 2020
Joseph John Frank, 85, of Wethersfield, passed away at home on Friday, December 4, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Patricia (Johnson) Frank for 60 wonderful years. Born in Hartford, Connecticut on September 27, 1935, son of the late Francis and Carmela (Mazza) Frank, he was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1954. Joseph served proudly in the U.S. Army during the end of the Korean Conflict. He worked as a postal carrier with the USPS for 35 years. Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW, American Legion, Italian-American War Veterans, the 1st Company Governor's Foot Guard and he served for 15 years as an Army Honor Guard. He was a lifelong collector of Lionel trains. Besides his wife Patricia, he is survived by a son, Joseph John Frank, Jr. of Wethersfield, two daughters, Theresa Messner and her husband Gregory of Plantsville and Lynda Domaszewski and her husband Paul of West Hartford as well as four cherished grandchildren, Natalie, Lauren, Daniel and Rayna. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday (December 9th) at the Church of the Holy Spirit (Annunciation Parish), 183 Church St., Newington. Everyone is asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit (Annunciation Parish)
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
December 5, 2020
Dear Pat, I am so very sorry to hear of Joe's passing. I will always remember our long visitations. He was such a warm thoughtful man.
With loving memories,
Sharon Navin

Sharon Navin
Friend
December 6, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
