Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill
332 Burritt St
New Britain, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
New Britain, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mazur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Mazur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Mazur Obituary
Joseph J. Mazur, 99, of Kensington, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in New Britain to the late Joseph and Catherine (Zack) Mazur, he was a longtime resident. Joe was employed as an assembler for Fafnir and a member of its UAW local 133. He enjoyed golfing and family vacations on Cape Cod, at the Jersey Shore in Atlantic City and day trips along the CT shoreline. A favorite stop to eat was always at Lenny and Joe's Fish Tale. Joe also liked bargain shopping; he was the world's greatest coupon shopper. It didn't matter if you didn't need it. If there was a coupon for it, it was a great deal. He had a wonderful sense of humor and laugh which will be missed. He is survived by his daughter, Dona Lee Mazur; his brother-in-law, Bruno DeMarco and numerous nephews and nieces but in particular: Babe and Marcia Mazur; Catherine Mazur and Joe and Ann Mazur. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by Lena (DeMarco) Mazur, his beloved wife of 65 years; his siblings: Edward, Anthony, Helen, Stella, Emma and Sophie Mazur, Josephine Takacs and Mary Kupec. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, August 13 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, New Britain. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.