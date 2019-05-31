Joseph J. Mucciaro, Jr. (also known as "Joe Moose") died of a long illness on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at home with his loving wife of 55 years by his side. The son of the late Joseph and Ernestine (Sidoti) Mucciaro was a lifelong resident of New Britain and St Mary's Church.Joe is survived by his wife Josephine (Medura) Mucciaro, two brothers-in-law, Jerome and his wife Marie Medura, Bernard and his wife Linda Medura ; two nieces, Julia and her husband Aaron Grieco, and Tracy and her husband Marcus Patton; four great nieces and one great nephew. Joe attended local schools, Morse School of Business and went on to graduate from Hillyer College of the University of Hartford. Joe served as a Corporal in (C) Company of the 86th infantry regiment stationed in Schweinfurt Germany. While in the service he had the opportunity to visit Italy where he connected with his father's family. Joes interest in people led him to government employment with the Department of Health and Human Services in the Social Security Administration. Joes career took him from claims rep to district office manager retiring from the Hartford office after 45 years of Service. Joe was a lifelong sports enthusiast and his love was baseball. He was primarily a pitcher and played softball for the Varpas Club well into his 50's. He was a die hard Detroit Tigers fan as well as a fan of the original Cleveland Browns football team. As a member and officer of the Varpas Club he thoroughly enjoyed the friendships and camaraderie it offered along with the opportunity for spirited debates over many differing topics. Joe loved his family, friends and people in general and took great pleasure in helping others discover and develop their special skills. His interest in people continued with his support of the Connecticut Food Share of Bloomfield and Warm the Children of New Britain. The family would like to thank Joe's Caregivers, Krystyna Havrlak of (12 1/2 years) and Mila Schmiedel for the excellent care that they provided for Joe. The pallbearers are Marcus Patton and Aaron Grieco (Joes nephews) and the ( Adult children of Joes life long friend, Tom Stagis (deceased) and Mary Ann (Stagis) Beckuis,) Tom Stagis, Christian Stagis Ben Hager(son-in-law) and grandson Thomas Stagis.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. from the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, New Britain, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joachim Parish (St Mary's Church) 544 Main Street, New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 31, 2019