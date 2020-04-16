|
Joseph J. O'Hala passed from this life at his home, on Tuesday, April 14th after a battle with congestive heart failure. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Millie O'Hala, his son, David R. O'Hala, his parents, Joseph J. and Mary (Folcik) O'Hala, his brother and sister-in-law, Chester and Alice O'Hala and his sister, Margaret (O'Hala) Crombie. He is survived by his brother, Richard O'Hala and his wife Lois, and his brother-in-law, David Crombie. He leaves behind his children, Catherine and Andrew Tichow, Margaret and Bradford Thomas, Joseph Michael and Kimberly O'Hala and Matthew and Susan O'Hala. He leaves grandchildren, Eric and Deirdre O'Hala, Sarah and Trevor Ebaugh, Patrick O'Hala, Michelle O'Hala, Emily and Jeremy Newell, Christopher Thomas, Alison and Thomas Murray, Michael Tichow and great-grandchildren, Zoey Ebaugh, Emillie Murray, Ethan O'Hala and Steven O'Hala. Joe is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Joe was born on July 24, 1929 and lived a full and happy life in Southington, Connecticut. After serving his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, Joe returned home and discovered his love of floriculture, which became his life's work. He was a talented and highly respected grower of seasonal cut flowers and flowering plants. To visit one of his greenhouses at Nyren Brothers Wholesale Florist, when filled with poinsettias before Christmas, was a beautiful experience. He took great pride in the quality of his products and truly loved his work. Joe was also a gifted athlete. As a young man he excelled at football and baseball, but his great love was golf. He was a longtime member of Southington Country Club and he was able to enjoy playing golf until he was 87. He loved the fact that from age 66 through 86, he was able to "score his age" at least once a season. Joe was often invited to join local pros in pro-am tournaments and consequently had the chance to play most of the finest public and private country clubs in Connecticut. He and Millie also enjoyed playing many outstanding golf courses in their retirement travels. A high point in these travels was an opportunity to see a match at The Masters Tournament. Joe and Millie most of all were devoted to each other and their family. Their home in Southington was always filled with family gatherings, wonderful food and hospitality. Joe and Millie were life long and active members at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and in fact, were in the same First Holy Communion Class together. They were high school sweethearts and an inspiration of true and life long love to all who knew them. They were both active members of the Falcon Club Nest 307, where they had many deep friendships and enjoyed great fun. In light of Connecticut's current "stay-home" executive order, a private burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. The family looks forward to having a memorial service in Joe's honor after these restrictions have been lifted. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020