Joseph J. Oliva passed away at his home in Milton, DE, on September 5, after a brief illness. He was born on March 26, 1925, in New Britain, CT, to the late Salvatore and Salvatrice Oliva. He served in The US Coast Guard from 1942-1948 and 1950-1954. His proudest moments were while serving on the U.S.C.G.C. Campbell. He married Annette Airo in 1952 and settled in Cromwell, where they raised their only daughter, Donna. They moved to Rocky Hill in 1968. He worked in insurance, at many companies, including Indianapolis Life, North American, and Continental, from which he retired at age 65. He was inducted into The Million Dollar Round Table in 1968. Joe refereed Football, Baseball, Basketball, and LaCrosse and was a member of NELOA in the 60's and Commissioner of CT LaCrosse til 1987. He was inducted into the CT LaCrosse Hall Of Fame. He was a member of the Elks in Rocky Hill and Milton, DE. He moved to DE and married his second wife Esther Dodson in 2012. He had a second home in Milton, FL, and enjoyed traveling in his motor home. Besides his parents & both wives, Joe was predeceased by his sister Santana Sigleski, brother Jack Oliva, daughter Donna Morris & infant daughter, Mary Oliva. He is survived by his grandchildren, Brendon Morris, Brian (Sarah) Morris, five great grandchildren (all from Maine), and many nieces and nephews. No formal services are planned at this time.



