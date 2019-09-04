Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
47 Pleasant St.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Joseph Parker
Joseph J. Parker Obituary
Joseph J. "Joey" Parker, 44, of West Hartford, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 after a long illness, with his family by his side. Born in Hartford, the son of Michael A., Sr. and Sheila (Hurst) Parker of Connecticut and Florida, Joey was a lifelong resident of West Hartford. He was a graduate of Conard High School and Keene State University. He was employed for 20 years by the Hartford Public School System as a physical education teacher, mostly at Expeditionary Learning Academy at Moylan School, where he loved his kids and fellow teachers. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. His greatest joy was his two boys, whom he was most proud of. Besides his parents, he leaves his sons, Brenden and Casden Parker of West Hartford; his brother, Michael A. Parker, Jr. and his wife Teri Jo, of Sauk Rapids, MN; two nieces, Destiney and Jaiden Parker and a nephew, Zander Parker. Joey also leaves many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends. Joey's family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff of the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center and Home Hospice for their professional and compassionate care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, (Sept. 6), 10:00 am at St. Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant St., West Hartford. Everyone is requested to meet at the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Calling hours are Thursday, (Sept. 5), from 4 to 7 pm at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, 85 Retreat Ave # 2, Hartford, CT 06106. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 4, 2019
