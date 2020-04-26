|
|
Joseph J. Recupero was brought into this world by Santo and Frances (Valente) Recupero 12/21/1950. His dad was a blacksmith, bringing his talent from Sicily, Italy. Together they raised five children while running Santo's Wrought Iron Works in Canton. Joe was predeceased by his brother Paul and sister Mary Hodgkins. Mary's children Chuck Hodgkins(wife Sandra) and Sheri Anderson (husband Evan)are left behind along with two sisters: Fina Capodice and her children John Capodice (wife Chris) and Licia Ciotti (husband Mike) and younger sister Teresa Recupero. Great nieces and nephews along with other family and friends will remember him fondly. Joe lived locally and was a firm believer in the "two mile rule" which meant that no one should live more than two miles away from where they work. He was a graduate of Oliver Wolcott Technical School in Torrington, CT. He loved working on anything with an engine and learning everything he could about how things worked. It was his dream to own an automotive shop. This dream however, was put on hold when his father's health declined. Joe then turned his attention to the family business, making it his priority. The business was open for 50 years before Parkinson's Disease made it impossible for Joe to continue. Many examples of ornamental iron works can be found around the state, paying tribute to Joe's artistic abilities and skills. Joe worked hard and played hard. He was a mentor to many, especially promoting advancement of women and gender equality. If you had a question or a problem, he would help find an answer. He loved to teach and was able to identify just the right way to convey information. He was patient. He freely gave of his time and often money to help those he cared for. He never complained and did not ask for much. Having served in the Army during the Vietnam War, he was proud to be an American. As many who served during that time, he carried away memories that were never forgotten and often presented challenges in his everyday life. Joe loved Harleys and when he rode, he said he felt truly free. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, dancing, music, playing ball, camping and travel. He believed in fixing things instead of hastily buying new. That was the "thirty day rule". If you wanted something new you should wait 30 days and see if you still wanted it. Then it was okay as long as you could pay for it without "breaking the budget". Joe's trademark was his curly hair and beard, giving him a stern look. Often this was just him pondering a solution to a new challenge. His smile was amazing. His sense of humor was often unexpected and through the years, he made many people laugh. His friendships were strong and long lasting. He was father to his dog Smokey and later on to his service dog Colby. Joe was married and divorced twice but for the past twenty years had reconnected with Debra (Calabrese) Fiori whom he had first met in 1976. They respected and supported each other and tried to always make time for fun adventures. Together they checked off many bucket list items. Debbie's children, Tyler, Dana, and April, were an important part of his life. He helped influence the amazing adults they have become. Her parents Bud and Betty always considered him part of the family. Brothers & sisters, Steve, Linda, Orbie, Diane, Roger and Wendy each had their own unique relationship with him leaving behind many good memories. This quiet talented man touched so many lives. He will be missed and continue to live on in recounted stories by all who were lucky enough to have met him. A time to Celebrate Joe's life and all the wonderful memories we have of him will be held a date in the future when it is safe for all to gather at the Carmon Funeral Home, 301 Country Club Rd., Avon CT 06001. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020