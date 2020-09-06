Joseph J. Torrisi, Sr., 97, of Tolland, CT, formerly of Wethersfield, CT, passed away on September 3, 2020. He was born in New York City on August 21, 1923.He worked for the Veterans Administration in Albany, NY and Newington, CT and the Goodyear Tire Company in Wethersfield and Orange, CT until he retired in 1984.He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and spent 20 months in the European Theater of Operations. He served during five major battles. While in France, Joe served as an interpreter for his unit. Joe was a die-hard and enthusiastic New York Yankees and UConn Women's Basketball fan. He loved to fish and golf when he was younger. He enjoyed gardening and he was especially proud of the tomatoes and onions he grew. Joe attended St. Bonaventure University before the war and later graduated from Siena College in 1948, with a degree in modern languages. Joe leaves behind his son, Joseph Torrisi, Jr. of Rocky Hill, CT, his daughter, Jackie Low and her husband Jim of Tolland, CT. Joe treasured his grandchildren. He leaves behind a granddaughter, Kristy Low of South Boston and a grandson, Kevin Low and wife, Barbara, of Portland, CT and great-granddaughters, Gianna and Alyson Low. He is predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Rosemary Salvan Torrisi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10 am in Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Due to COVID 19 pandemic, wearing of masks and social distancing in the church shall be maintained. Interment will be in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. To extend condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com