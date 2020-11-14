Joseph James Sabella of Southport, NC died at the age of 88 in the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, NC on November 13, 2020. Joseph was born to James and Fanny (Vetrano) Sabella of Glendale, L.I., New York on November 28, 1932. After his father's death, he moved to Connecticut at age seven with his mother and brother John and lived in Connecticut until moving to Southport in 2004. Joe served his country honorably during the Korean war in the Air Force. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years; Judith of Southport; daughters Pamela Morris and husband Craig of Flemington, WV, Sandra Sabella of Rocky Hill, CT, and Susan Sabella and fiancée Peter Kelly of Coventry, CT. Also brothers John Sabella and wife Brenda of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Michael Rini and wife Sandy of Knoxville, TN; sister Shirley Stewart of So. Windsor, CT; grandsons Scott Wilson and his wife Wendy of Bridgeport, WVA; Brian Deane, Jr of Collinsville, CT , and many nephews and nieces. Joe's many interests included flying; he had his pilot's license and as a member of a Connecticut Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) built a single engine, open cockpit plane. He also built an 18' lobster boat equipped with a diesel engine, which he and wife Judy used fishing for lobster in New Haven, CT Harbor. Judy and Joe were also avid snowmobilers for many years in Connecticut. Joseph's cremated remains will be interred at a later date with Judy's in his wife's family plot in Terryville, CT. There is no service planned at this time due to the Covid pandemic. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.