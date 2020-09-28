Joseph John Patrizzi Jr., age 70, of Clinton, CT, beloved husband for nearly 47 years of Jean (Russ) Patrizzi, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday (September 26, 2020). He was born in Manchester, CT, on October 18, 1949, a son of the late Joseph J. Patrizzi Sr and Coletta (Tassilo) Patrizzi. Following in his father's footsteps, Joseph had an extensive and successful career with the Hartford Courant. Starting as a pressman and advancing to manager of the press room, he retired after 38 years of employment. He was an avid boater, enjoyed camping and the outdoors, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife Jean, Joseph leaves behind a son, Joseph John Patrizzi III and his wife Melissa of Summerville, SC; a daughter, Beth Joan Patrizzi Moyer and her husband Tobias of Fairfax, VA; a sister, Annette LeCombe and her husband Donald of Norwich, CT; and two grandchildren, Wyatt and Cody Patrizzi of Summerville, SC. He was predeceased by his brother Neil A. Patrizzi. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday (September 29, 2020) at 1PM. in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
