• Joseph K. Barry, 92, of Avon, formerly of West Simsbury, beloved husband of Alice (McMorrow) Barry, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI, son of the late Joseph and Anna (Maurer) Barry, he served in the US Army during WWII. He was a partner at Ernest & Young in New York before being transferred to Hartford until his retirement. He served as a Commissioner for Hospitals and Health Care and as a Vice President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield until his final retirement. He was an active communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church and member of the Simsbury Land Trust. Besides his wife Alice, he leaves four sons; Michael K. Barry and his wife Teresa of Winsted, James K. Barry and his wife Catherine of Weston, MA, Matthew K. Barry of St. Augustine, FL, and Christopher K. Barry and his partner Catherine Carter of Farmington, his daughter Ann Nioche and her husband Marc of New York, six grandchildren and a brother James B. Barry. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 11, 2020, 11 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 265 Stratton Brook Rd., West Simsbury. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. If you wish to view the services online use the following link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5574968
. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite charity
. Due to Covid, the family will hold a memorial celebration at a future date. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com