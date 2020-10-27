Joseph Kahn, 99, of Sunrise, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Pearl (Glass) Kahn with whom he shared 52 years. Joseph, born in New York, NY, moved to Connecticut in 1963. He was the son of the late Daniel and Lillian (Rothchild) Kahn and, along with his recently deceased younger brother William, he honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II where he worked as a cryptographer. A loving father, he leaves behind his daughter, Tracey Kahn of MD, as well as two granddaughters, Rachel Becker and Melanie (Becker) Williams, and two great grandchildren, Jalynn Williams and Mara Becker. Jospeh was predeceased by his oldest daughter, Lynn Becker. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, October 29th, at 1:00 p.m. at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 1 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. Memorial donations may be made to the National Veterans Foundation, https://nvf.org/veterans-donations/
