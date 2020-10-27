1/2
Joseph Kahn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Kahn, 99, of Sunrise, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Pearl (Glass) Kahn with whom he shared 52 years. Joseph, born in New York, NY, moved to Connecticut in 1963. He was the son of the late Daniel and Lillian (Rothchild) Kahn and, along with his recently deceased younger brother William, he honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II where he worked as a cryptographer. A loving father, he leaves behind his daughter, Tracey Kahn of MD, as well as two granddaughters, Rachel Becker and Melanie (Becker) Williams, and two great grandchildren, Jalynn Williams and Mara Becker. Jospeh was predeceased by his oldest daughter, Lynn Becker. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, October 29th, at 1:00 p.m. at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 1 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. Memorial donations may be made to the National Veterans Foundation, https://nvf.org/veterans-donations/. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
CT State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved