Joseph L. Czerwinski, Jr. of Exeter, RI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 10, 2020. Joe was born on April 21, 1950 in Manchester, CT, to Joseph L. Czerwinski, Sr. and Irma I. Czerwinski (née Acornero). Joe graduated from Manchester High School, and continued his education at Clark University in Worcester, where he co-captained the golf team and graduated in 1972. After graduation, Joe was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. After his service, Joe worked with the military as a statistical strategist, and following his discharge, first worked as a school teacher in Delaware, and then returned to defense work as an IT manager for General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, CT, where he ultimately retired from. Joe also obtained his MBA from Bryant University. While Joe's resume speaks volumes to his professional accomplishments, it fails to really capture the person that he was. He was the family member or friend in your life that never forgot a birthday, always was there in a time of need, had a contagious laugh, and had an incredible way of making you feel that he was genuinely happy to see you no matter what the circumstance. While he was an impressive and highly intelligent individual, it was his humanism and good-natured spirit that is truly irreplaceable, and leaves a huge hole in all of our lives. While many retirees would focus solely on relaxation, Joe volunteered his time helping students of all ages in math and literacy. He was a person that loved life, and was always up for doing something – whether it was travel, playing golf, seeing a movie, or just talking on the phone. Joe is survived by two siblings: Gail Sroka and her husband Edwin of Columbia, CT, and John Czerwinski and his wife Diane of Rockfall, CT. He has simply touched too many lives to list all the people who mourn his passing, but they include numerous nephews and their families, and many, many friends. His life should serve as an example for all of us – he was kind, funny, compassionate, and radiant. In light of the current national health crisis, the services for Joe will be private, but will be arranged by the John F. Tierney Funeral home in Manchester, CT. For condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.