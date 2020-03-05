Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Hartford, CT
View Map

Joseph L. Querido

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Querido Obituary
Joseph L. Querido, 83, of Hartford, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Mira de Aire, Portugal, son of the late Ernesto and Vitoria Querido, he was a resident of Hartford most of his life. He graduated from college with the highest honors. Joe was employed and retired from Loomis Chaffee School. He is survived by a sister, Maria Alice Q. Pedemonti of Florida; his niece, Diana M. Q. Willey; his nephews, Paul R. Pedemonti, III and Ernest V. Pedemonti. Joe also leaves numerous other relatives. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, (March 7), 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours will be Friday (March 6), from 5 to 7 pm at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
Download Now