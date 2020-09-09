1/1
Joseph "Joe" LaPorte
1939 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" LaPorte Sr. died peacefully at home on September 7, 2020 in Agawam, MA at the age of 81. Joe is survived by his partner, Mildred; his children Christopher, Joelle, Jennifer, and Joe Jr; his brother Peter Jr of Bolingbrook, IL; and grandchildren Anthony and Scarlett Rose. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter Sr., Angeline, and his brother Anthony LaPorte of Utica, NY. Joe was born on July 6th, 1939 in Utica, NY to Peter and Angeline (Pucine) LaPorte. He attended Proctor High School and Mohawk Valley Technical Institute. He married Mildred in 1978. He was a generous individual who loved cooking and was passionate about golf. After moving to Agawam, Joe perused a career in the food service industry where he retired from US Foodservice in 2007. He was an accomplished salesman, often a top performer in his field, and made lifelong friends with many clients. His children remember him as a proud, kind, and loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. He was an active and dedicated member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. The visiting hours will be this Friday, September 11th from 4-5:30 PM with a Funeral Home Service at 5:30pm at Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home, 985 Main St., Agawam. (masks and social distancing are required). In lieu of flowers contributions to The National Kidney Foundation would be appreciated.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home
985 Main Street
Agawam, MA 01001
(413) 786-2600
