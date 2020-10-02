Joseph Leggo, 94, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Propiescus) Leggo. Born in Beaver Meadows, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph and Anna (Baddick) Leggo, he was a longtime Newington resident and a member of St. Mary's Church. Joseph honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. During D Day, he made three English Channel crossings to carry soldiers on the USAT Excelsior, a troop ship. Immediately after his service, he relocated to Bristol to pursue his dream to be a baseball player. He declined an offer with the Boston Braves to marry "His Beautiful Girl" Eleanor in 1949. Joe was employed at Veeder Root, Marsden and Wasserman, NW Day Supply, Marco Refrigeration, Leggo Refrigeration and retired with Bell Simons in 1996. In addition, he assisted in the development of the HVAC Curriculum for the State of CT and lobbied to get the program into the CT Vo Tech Schools in 1966. He was a founding faculty member and continued teaching into his 70s. Joe was also a charter member of the Refrigeration Service Engineer Society and was active for over 50 years. He served on the Newington Parks and Rec. Board and the State Board of Licensing for Heating and Cooling. He was also involved in Newington Little League where he coached for 30 years. He was an avid Red Sox fan and loved country music. Joseph was an accomplished song writer and performer. He was nominated for songwriter and artistic achievement awards in Nashville where he performed on stage. He also wrote the CT State song "Beautiful CT Waltz" and earned a gold record. He was a member of the New England Country Music Historical Society and the CT Country Music Association. A loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, he leaves his four children, Nancy Bafundo and her husband Steve of Houston, TX, Ken Leggo and his wife Debbie of Bolton, Raymond Leggo and his wife Stacie of Georgia, and Bryon Leggo and his wife Margarita of Enfield; his grandchildren, Cathy, Missy, Mike, Kaylin, Taylor, Abby, Jake and Joey and his great grandchildren, Hunter, Chase and Tanner. He also leaves his siblings, Martin Leggo of Rochester, NY, Robert Leggo of Nuremberg, PA, Marcella Kuba of Hazelton, PA, and Anna Daniels and her husband Emil of Beaver Meadows, PA, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Linda Marie and his sisters Florence Wojcik and Rita Leggo, and brother Raymond Leggo. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, October 4th, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 5th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. He will be laid to rest with military honors following the mass in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Memorial donations may be made to www.nationalww2museum.org/give/ways-give
