Joseph Leonard Luma

Joseph Leonard Luma Obituary
Joseph L. Luma, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Oct 9, 2019. He was raised in Kensington and graduated Berlin High School. Joe achieved his black belt in Karate in his teens, worked as a construction heavy equipment operator, worked for Enterprise Commercial Truck Division and most recently worked at The Open Hearth. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Marianne Luma of Johns Island, SC and predeceased by his parents Joseph V. and Collette (Arute) Luma. There will be no calling hours. Contributions in memory of Joe may be made to The Open Hearth, 150 Charter Oak Ave, Hartford CT 06106. For online condolences please visit www.LuddyandPetersonFH.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
