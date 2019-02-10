Joseph M. D'Agostino Sr., 84, of Plantsville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at The Hospital of Central CT, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Joe was the loving and devoted husband of Christina (Tina) (Lerz) D'Agostino for the past sixty years. He was the son of the late Arthur D. and Anna (DellaVecchia) D'Agostino. Joe retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, as a Security Supervisor, after 26 years of service. He was a past member, and officer, of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and a member of the Gang Scarpa Shoda. He was also a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea. He was an avid Yankee fan, a connoisseur of hot dogs, and a proud American.Joe is survived by his loving children, Donna D'Agostino, Patricia (D'Agostino) and Steven Whalen Sr., Joseph Jr. and Joanne D'Agostino, and Mark Sr. and Karen D'Agostino. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Anna (Whalen) and Christopher Cornett, Steven Jr. and Alicia Whalen, Joseph III, Dante, Mark Jr., Silvio, and Christian D'Agostino. He was predeceased by his brother, Arthur P. D'Agostino.Joseph's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and nurse techs from floor C5 at THOCC for loving and caring for him.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 9:15am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Calling hours will be held on Monday, 4-7 pm.For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary