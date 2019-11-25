Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Newington, CT
Joseph M. Planas


1931 - 2019
Joseph M. Planas Obituary
Joseph M. Planas, 88, of Newington, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born on May 20, 1931, in Barcelona, Spain, he was the son of the late Ysidro and Mercedes (Monros) Planes and the beloved husband of the late Rosse Mary Planas for 57 years. Joseph was a Newington resident since 1973 and a member of Church of the Holy Spirit. Prior to his retirement he worked as a Mechanical Design Engineer for El Dorado Tool and Die. He enjoyed reading, mechanical drawing and was a talented abstract artist. A loving father and grandfather, he leaves his son Felix Planas, his daughter Rossemary (Planas) Verfurth and her husband Charles, his grandchildren, Lauren Planas and Dana, Brandon, and Erika and Jamie Verfurth and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Beverly Planas and siblings, Juan and Antonio Planas and Emilia Planas. The family would like to thank the staff at Bel Air Manor in Newington for their care and compassion. The funeral service will begin on Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday evening, November 26, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial. Memorial donations may be made to a . To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2019
