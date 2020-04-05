|
Joseph "Don" Madore, 70, of Bolton, CT passed away March 30, 2020. Don was born September 1, 1949 in Saint-Francois, New Brunswick Canada, the son of the late Herbert and Jeannette (Carron) Madore. He was raised in Vernon, CT and attended Rockville High School. Don is a veteran of the US Navy having served with great pride on the USS Bonhomme Richard Aircraft Carrier during the Vietnam War. After the Navy, he met the love of his life Sharon. They started a family having two daughters, Jody and Jessica and moved to Bolton, CT where he spent the remainder of his years. Don worked for the majority of his life in automotive repair and underground utility construction. In his later years, he drove for First Transit of the Greater Hartford area. Don enjoyed donating his time to Special Olympics and the Bolton Lions Club. He spent many years on his boat, fishing with his "First Mate" brother-in-law, Lloyd and his crew Michele, Mike, Matt, and Dan. Don was passionate about his grandchildren which he loved very much, often driving many miles and spending countless afternoons and evenings cheering them on at their sporting events, as well as dance recitals. He enjoyed a good poker game and joking around with friends and family. Don is survived by his wife Sharon of 45 years, 2 children Jody Salius and son-in-law Scott of Winsted, CT and Jessica Smith and son-in-law Jeremy of Manchester, CT, grandchildren: Jeremy Jr., Ian, Darius, Savannah, and Shelby, sisters: Patricia Dufour, Rena Garrett and husband Paul, Arlene Carron, and Mary Martin and husband Ner, and several nieces and nephews. Don will be cremated and buried at sea with full Naval honors. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor may be made to the Bolton Lions Club, 21 Williams Rd., Bolton, CT 06043. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020