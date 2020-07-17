1/1
Joseph Manuel Rodrigues
1936 - 2020
Joseph Manuel Rodrigues fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 83 after battling heart and pulmonary disease. God has called him to join his beloved son, H. Renato "Ray" Rodrigues, and his brother Francisco Rodrigues. Joseph was born in September 14, 1936 to Serafina da Silva Rodrigues and Alípio Rodrigues. Joseph emigrated from Madeira Island, Portugal in 1971 and was a lifelong resident of West Hartford and Suffield, Connecticut. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Maria Irene de Castro Rodrigues; his two daughters, Grace Allum and Ana Levantis; his five sons, Rui Manuel, Fernando Paulo, Nelio Joseph, Roberto Carlos and Sergio Bruno; his 13 grandchildren, David and Daniel Rodrigues, Nicole (Niki) and Andrea (Andi) Rodrigues, Lea and Joseph Rodrigues, Hudson Rodrigues, Regan Rodrigues, Cecilia Rodrigues, Sara Levantis, David, Michelle and Christopher Allum and a great granddaughter, Dorothy Grace Allum; all loved sons and daughters-in-laws and one nephew, Hamilton Rodrigues. Joseph also leaves a dear aunt Judite Rodrigues Teixeira and a sister-in-law, Zita Rodrigues in Madeira, many additional relatives and close friends in the U.S., Madeira and Australia. Prior to Joseph's retirement, he was employed with Aetna, The Hartford Courant, and St. Joseph University. During his retirement years, he enjoyed spending quality time with his family, traveling, watching RTP Satellite TV and following his favorite Portuguese soccer teams. He also enjoyed bringing Madeira culture to his Connecticut home by tending to his grapevines and vegetable garden every summer and making his own wine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 20 at 11am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane Street, Fatima Square, Hartford, CT 06106. There will be a live Mass on the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford Facebook page,http://www.facebook.com/groups/1607665556128036. Entombment will be at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to honor Joseph's brother-in-law, a professional Fadosinger. The Fernando Madeira Memorial Scholarship is awarded through The Portuguese Foundation Inc. to a Connecticut Portuguese descendant college student majoring in music studies. Contributions may be made to The Portuguese Foundation, Inc., The Fernando Madeira Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 331441, West Hartford, CT 06133-1441. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church (also at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford Facebook page,http://www.facebook.com/groups/1607665556128036)
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Memories & Condolences
