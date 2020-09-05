Joseph Marino

Joseph John Marino passed on Sept. 1, 2020 at the Residences, Seneca, SC. He was born in New Britain, CT, the son of Tulio and Celerina Magnesi. He served two years in the U.S. Coast Guard, during WWII in the Pacific theater. Joseph belonged to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He owned and managed Marino Real Estate and worked at Central Connecticut State University before retiring. He moved to Seneca, SC, where he and his wife enjoyed their retirement. He is survived by his wife, Alice, and two children, Thomas Marino and his wife Diane, of Seneca, SC, and Diane Lemieux and her husband, Don Rockwell, of Arapahoe, NC, and four grandchildren and seven great -grandchildren. His life was celebrated with a service in Seneca, SC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store