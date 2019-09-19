Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
544 Prospect Street
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hallisey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph McMahon Hallisey


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph McMahon Hallisey, P.E., 93, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Maureen (Fox) Hallisey, passed away peacefully following a long illness associated with polycystic kidney disease on Friday, September 13, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. James M. Moran at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield on Saturday, September 21, 2019; at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Wethersfield Village Cemetery. Friends and family may call at Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield tomorrow, Friday, September 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131; or Sisters of St. Joseph, c/o Provincial Office, 650 Willard Avenue, Newington, CT 06111. For the full obituary, additional information or to extend condolences, please visit www.farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now