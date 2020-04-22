|
|
Joseph Michael Antol, 81, of Middletown, CT, passed peacefully away on April 19, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Joe "Josko" was born in Nem Lupca, Slovakia. At eleven, he traveled to the United States on a transport liberty ship with his mother and sister. Upon arrival, the boat anchored in New York Harbor overlooking the Statue of Liberty. He was astonished to be welcomed into this country by the biggest fireworks display he had ever witnessed. He thought, "What a great country this must be if all new arrivals were greeted by such a spectacle!" - low and behold, it was the Fourth of July! The family settled in Meriden, CT, where Joe by chance, witnessed his future love playing near the train tracks and being rescued by her father when her shoe got caught in the tracks. He graduated from Meriden High School, attended the University of Hartford, and served in the United States Coast Guard. While stationed in Japan and on Martha' s Vineyard, Joe discovered his aptitude for electronics. Upon his honorable discharge, Pratt and Whitney hired him in the Research and Development Lab as an electron microscopist. It was here that he formally met his beautiful wife Jackie, the little girl who lost her shoe. He settled in Madison and took a job as an Electron Microscopy Service Representative for Lico. He loved spending time with the family by the pool, gardening, maintaining the yard and having bonfires while burning an old stump. He would often call for Jackie to bring potatoes to throw in the coals and kielbasa to grill. He opened a series of small successful businesses and inspired his children to follow their dreams and not be afraid to try. He applied for a job at Carl Zeiss, Inc where he became the local electron microscope service guy for Yale, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, Wesleyan, the West Haven VA, Plum Island and ECSU to name a few. The family moved to Middletown in 1985 and was greeted by Hurricane Gloria that toppled thirty trees in the yard and that is how Joe started his lawn and became a part-time lumberjack. He could be heard instructing Jackie and the kids to get the tractor and put a rope on that tree to get it to fall in the right location. He reminded us that "into every life a little rain must fall ' so that you can appreciate the good times. An active member of the Connecticut Electron Microscopy Society, Joe served as the treasurer for many years and also as the vice president. He was proud to be a member of the Polish Falcons' in Middletown, CT. Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday and he would happily eat turkey anytime of the year. Favorite pastimes included playing pinochle, working outdoors, feeding the hummingbirds, and spending time at the casino. Joe loved to travel all over the world with his brother in law Peter Kampman and his wife Lisa and dear family friends Paula and Jack Correll. He really liked people and could strike up a conversation anywhere - in the elevator on the cruise ship or in the aisle of the grocery store. He loved telling jokes and stories to everyone. Joe enjoyed nature by watching wildlife, working the grounds of his property on his "green machine", watering the bushes, and soaking in the best sunsets on the ridge with Jackie. Handy and hands-on, he taught his children how to be useful and self-sufficient. One of his favorite quotes was "Work until you drop while you are young so that you can rest when you are old." He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Jackie of 52 years; their son Michael and his finance, Lisa Boutin; his daughter, Kim Antol and her husband Jerry Withinton, and his beloved granddaughter Sway Antol. He is also survived by his mother, Julia Antol, three nephews, a niece, as well as 10 great nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his father John Antol, his sister Veronica Pellegrino, and Jerry's daughter Emily. For those of you who didn't know him, he always greeted everyone with a smile, warm hug, and a friendly kiss on the cheek. To those of us who know and love him, please consider this his final farewell kiss. The family would like to thank the ALS team at the West Haven VA, the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain and the Middlesex Hospice group for their devoted care and support. Due to the current situation, there are no calling hours. o share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020