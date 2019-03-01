Joseph Michael Belkin, 68, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Judith (DuHaime) Belkin, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital after a short illness. He was born August 11, 1950 in St. Louis, MO, son of the late Nathan and Elaine (Teffer) Belkin and had lived in West Hartford prior to moving to Simsbury 48 years ago. Mr. Belkin was an IT Specialist for the Travelers Insurance Co. for many years prior to his retirement. Joe was a member of the Business Network International having been awarded for Outstanding Performance and serving as an Officer for many years. As an avid sports fan and baseball enthusiast, he was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals since age 5. Joe leaves behind four sisters. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents.Calling hours will be at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Sunday, March 3rd from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, closing with a service of remembrance at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Connecticut Police Work Dog Association, c/o James A. Cortina, 596 Vauxhall Street Ext., Waterford, CT 06385 or a . Please visit Joe's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary