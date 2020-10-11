1/
Joseph Michael Hippolyte
Joseph Michael Hippolyte, 50, of Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home. Born in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, Jamaica, West Indies on November 3, 1969, son of Joseph Michael and Norma (Manning) Hippolyte, he was raised in Spanish Town and was a graduate of McAuley Primary School and Spanish Town High School in St. Catherine, Jamaica. Joseph immigrated to the United States in 2000 and had worked for Allied Universal as a security guard at Bradley International Airport since 2008. Besides his parents, he leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Sasharna Roberts of Hartford; a daughter, Morasha Mayisha Hippolyte and her mother, Camile Ishmial of Hartford; five daughters, Shantel, Monique, Yanique, Su-Tanya, and Tiffany all of St. Catherine, Jamaica; and a special cousin, Maxine Wint-DeCordova of Hartford. His family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 1-2 p.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 2 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be on November 1, 2020 in Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in Jamaica. For online condolences and to view the service live or after Saturday, October 17th at 2 p.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
