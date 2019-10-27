Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christophers Church
538 Brewer St.
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mikkelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Mikkelson


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Mikkelson Obituary
Joseph "Brian" Mikkelson, 59, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. Brian was born on February 19, 1960 in Hartford, CT to Andrew and Virginia Mikkelson. Bold, loud, opinionated. Larger than life. There was never any question if Brian was in the room. He grew up in East Hartford where he graduated from East Hartford High School. Then he went on to earn his masters degree in social work from the University of Hartford. He also spent much time playing shows and recording with his punk and heavy metal band, The White Pigs, throughout the 1980s. Brian was viciously proud of his children and grandchildren. Never missing an opportunity to brag about their accomplishments, big and small. A contradiction in every measure. Known for his mohawk, extensive tattoos and piercings but also for his conservative political views. A life long musician, New York Giants and Yankees fan. A deeply compassionate social worker by day, an unparalleled master of the curse words by night. To assume you ever had him figured out was foolish. The more of his family and many, many friends you speak to, the more facets of Brian you learn. A truly unique man, Joseph "Brian Ripthroat" Mikkelson, was an everyday rockstar. Brian is survived by his partner, Tracy Franco; children, Daniel Mikkelson, Brittany Mikkelson, David Mikkelson, Mercedes Mikkelson and her husband Joseph Zappulla; as well as grandchildren, Joey, Aleksandra, Evan, Colin, Angelina; and his two dogs, Tyler and Perry. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11AM at St. Christophers Church, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford, CT. Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, East Hartford, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now