Joseph Mineweaser, 78, of Newington, CT passed away with his family by his side Sunday, June 21, 2020. Joe was born in Philipsburg, PA and was the son of the late Joseph Mineweaser and Francis (Moskavich) Mineweaser, and worked as a director of marketing for gas turbine corporation until he retired at fifty-five. Joe leaves behind a daughter, Kathleen Mason of Newington, CT; a grandson, who was more like a son to him, Ryan Lantz of Cromwell, CT; his sister, Kathryn (Mineweaser) Quigley and her husband Gerald of Woodland Park, NJ; and several nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Betty (Carbone) Mineweaser. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at West Meadow Cemetery, Newington, CT. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. To extend condolences to the Mineweaser family or to share a memory of Joe, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.