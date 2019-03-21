Joseph Montford Roland Ouellette, 88, of East Windsor, CT was called home on Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Lois (Sala) Ouellette with whom he shared over 35 years of marriage. Joe was born in St. Agatha, Maine, the son of the late Magloire and Elise Ouellette and was predeceased by his son Michael Francis Ouellette in 2004. Joe enlisted with the U.S Air Force and served during the Korean War. He also served in the National Guard of Maine and the National Guard of the United States for 8 years. Joe was a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Elks 2222 in Enfield, CT until his passing. He served as both a Tyler and Chaplain during his membership. Joe worked as a Glazier and retired from Chandler Architectural Products in 1992 after 38 years. Joe and his beloved wife moved to the Villages in Florida for 22 years before moving back to CT to be close to family. Joe was a devoted family man and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed him. His family was always his main focus. He was a man of great faith and instilled a deep love of Christ in his family. He was a diehard Celtics fan and loved to watch the UConn basketball teams. Besides his wife Lois, he is survived by his 5 children, Laurie Ouellette and husband Tracy Emmons, Amy DeCapua and husband Steve, and daughter in law Claudia Ouellette, Ellen Henzel and husband Robert, Karen Sulzinski and husband Michael, Amy Rasmussen and Husband Richard. Joe also leaves 13 adored grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Christian Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10am the Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, CT. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Joe's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-3678. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.





