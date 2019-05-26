Home

Joseph N. Fulton Obituary
Barefoot Bay, FL- Joseph N. Fulton, 71, of Florida and part time on Old Lyme, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 with his family by his side.He and his partner owned and operated Alderson-Prentice Funeral Home, later changing the name to Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, finally retiring in January of 2007. Joe is survived by his loving wife Kathy, his favorite son Nicholas Fulton and his wife Ashley DeGregory, his mother Angelina Fulton of Groton, brother David Fulton and wife Terry, niece Heather Tefft and nephews Joel, Kevin and Brian Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00am in Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Rd., Old Lyme. Interment will follow in Duck River Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00pm with a celebration of his life at 7:00pm. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for photos, tributes and directions. In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to National Brain Tumor Society please go to https://braintumor.org for instructions on ways to give.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
