Joseph Novellino Sr., 98 of Rocky Hill passed on April 17, 2020. He was a WWII Veteran serving proudly for the US Army. Employed as a Supervisor & retired from Jacobs Manufacturing in CT. Joe loved to see the world traveling all his life. He loved to build & fix around his home along with landscaping & gardening. He leaves a wife Marie, daughter Paula Gothen & her husband Bob; son Joseph Novellino, Jr & his wife Angela; stepchildren Catherine Carone, Jesse Puglisi and his wife Agnes, Gina-Marie Puglisi and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services pending.



