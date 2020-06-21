Joseph Oltheten
Joseph Oltheten, 92, of Vernon passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born and raised in Tilburg, The Netherlands. He earned a degree in Tropical Horticulture and then immigrated to Indonesia. There he met and married his beloved wife of 67 years Martina. In 1959 he immigrated to America, settling in Connecticut, to work in the tobacco industry due to his knowledge growing Sumatra Leaf wrapper tobacco. Later he worked at Cellu Tissue Corp. of East Hartford until retiring in 1990. He lived in Bloomfield for 47 years before moving to Vernon. Joseph and Martina were devout Catholics and were members of Christ The King Church in Bloomfield and St. Gertrude Church in Windsor. An avid gardener he is remembered for his tulips and could often be seen tending his flowers. Joseph, "Opa", loved playing with his grandchildren and he enjoyed hosting the family's weekly Sunday brunch. He is survived by his children; Joseph H. Oltheten and his wife Helen of Elliottsburg, PA, Yvonne Schreiner of West Roxbury, MA, Christine Jones and her husband Kenneth of Hampstead, NC, Edie Baj and her husband Marty of South Windsor, and Raymond Oltheten and his wife Penni of Madison, AL; eight grandchildren, Julie Oldham and her husband William of Brookline, MA, Robert Schreiner and his wife Erika of Pinehurst, NC, Lisa Bakaysa and her husband Joey of Lunenburg, MA, Stephen Schreiner and his wife Ana of Germantown, MD, Erika Jones of Durham, NC, Kevin Jones and his wife Marilyn of Marina Del Rey, CA, Stephanie Koski and her husband David of Talladega, AL, and Michelle Baj of West Hartford; and six great-grandchildren, Isabel, Emily, Mackenzie, Keegan, Sydney, and Christopher. Joseph was predeceased by his loving wife Martina, daughter Maria Oltheten, son Peter Oltheten and a son-in-law Robert Schreiner. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 5-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, Development Office, 839-841 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT 06105-2801. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hughes Health and Rehabilitation and St Francis Hospital for their care and compassion extended to our father and for all their effort and courage as the heroes on the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
JUN
20
Burial
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
I am joyful when I think of Joseph. He prepared for his eternal life. Jesus makes us right with God and he knew that. I will see you soon my brother reign with Christ!
Tonya Cosgrove
Friend
June 15, 2020
Opa, your kindness will be missed by many.
Helen C Oltheten
Family
June 14, 2020
In Loving Memory Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Maria Gianotten
June 21, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
