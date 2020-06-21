Joseph Oltheten, 92, of Vernon passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born and raised in Tilburg, The Netherlands. He earned a degree in Tropical Horticulture and then immigrated to Indonesia. There he met and married his beloved wife of 67 years Martina. In 1959 he immigrated to America, settling in Connecticut, to work in the tobacco industry due to his knowledge growing Sumatra Leaf wrapper tobacco. Later he worked at Cellu Tissue Corp. of East Hartford until retiring in 1990. He lived in Bloomfield for 47 years before moving to Vernon. Joseph and Martina were devout Catholics and were members of Christ The King Church in Bloomfield and St. Gertrude Church in Windsor. An avid gardener he is remembered for his tulips and could often be seen tending his flowers. Joseph, "Opa", loved playing with his grandchildren and he enjoyed hosting the family's weekly Sunday brunch. He is survived by his children; Joseph H. Oltheten and his wife Helen of Elliottsburg, PA, Yvonne Schreiner of West Roxbury, MA, Christine Jones and her husband Kenneth of Hampstead, NC, Edie Baj and her husband Marty of South Windsor, and Raymond Oltheten and his wife Penni of Madison, AL; eight grandchildren, Julie Oldham and her husband William of Brookline, MA, Robert Schreiner and his wife Erika of Pinehurst, NC, Lisa Bakaysa and her husband Joey of Lunenburg, MA, Stephen Schreiner and his wife Ana of Germantown, MD, Erika Jones of Durham, NC, Kevin Jones and his wife Marilyn of Marina Del Rey, CA, Stephanie Koski and her husband David of Talladega, AL, and Michelle Baj of West Hartford; and six great-grandchildren, Isabel, Emily, Mackenzie, Keegan, Sydney, and Christopher. Joseph was predeceased by his loving wife Martina, daughter Maria Oltheten, son Peter Oltheten and a son-in-law Robert Schreiner. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 5-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, Development Office, 839-841 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT 06105-2801. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hughes Health and Rehabilitation and St Francis Hospital for their care and compassion extended to our father and for all their effort and courage as the heroes on the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.