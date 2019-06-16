Attenello Joseph P. Joseph P. Attenello, 78, of Bloomfield, beloved husband for 47 years of the late Anne D. Attenello, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. He was born in Hartford on March 21, 1941, son of the late Salvatore J. Attenello of Bloomfield and the late Rose (Cicalesi) Attenello. He graduated from Bloomfield High School, Fairfield University and served in the United States Army. He spent his professional career in the construction industry and later industrial sales, where he enjoyed traveling throughout the country. His passions included time spent on the golf course with family and friends, as well as summers spent down at the CT shoreline and enjoyed giving back to his community through his participation in the Town Council and Civitan. He was the devoted father to his daughter, Lynn Makos and her husband Bill and to his son, Scott Attenello and his wife Katherine all of South Windsor. He was the proud grandfather of seven granddaughters, Marianna, Angelina, Stephanie, and Nicole Makos, and Alyssa, Emily, and Julia Attenello. He also leaves brothers, Pasquale Attenello and his wife Pamela of Bloomfield; Salvatore Attenello of Waterford, Robert Attenello and his wife Lillian of Enfield, and sister Theresa Molway and her husband Ken of Windsor, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. His family will receive friends on Tuesday June 18, 5-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave. In lieu of flowers, Joe would want you to spend time on the golf course, or make memorial donations to the Bloomfield Senior Services, 330 Park Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. For online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. BLOOMFIELD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary