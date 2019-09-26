Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Joseph Gowac
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Bridget Church
Moodus, CT
Joseph P. Gowac

Joseph P. Gowac
Joseph P. Gowac, 67, of Moodus, beloved husband of Terry (Panzironi) Gowac, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Joe was born in Middletown, son of the late, Stanley and Mary (Nycek) Gowac. Prior to his retirement Joe was employed as an exterminator with EB Exterminating in Moodus for over 40 years. He was a former member of the Moodus Sportsman Club and Moodus Drum and Fife. Besides his wife Terry, Joe is survived by a daughter, Heather Joly and her husband Jeremy of Newington, a son, Joseph Gowac of Middletown, two sisters, Christine Smith of Moodus, Michele Gowac of Moodus, two brothers, Thomas Gowac and his wife Marilyn of East Haddam, Peter Gowac of Cromwell, a granddaughter, Isabelle Joly of Newington. A funeral Liturgy will be held Monday September 30th at 11 a.m. at Saint Bridget Church in Moodus. Memorial contributions may be sent to , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, www.kidney.org.. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 26, 2019
