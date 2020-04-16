Home

Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 289-0209
Joseph P. Lavoie

Joseph P. Lavoie Obituary
Joseph P Lavoie, 85, of East Hartford, died at Hartford Hospital on Monday, (April 13, 2020). Joseph was born in Hartford and had been a longtime resident of the East Hartford community. He is the son of the late Donat and Aurore Lavoie. Joseph was predeceased by his wife Rolande F (Chasse) Lavoie in 2006. Mr. Lavoie is survived by his three sons; Mark Lavoie and his wife Theresa of Ashburn, VA, John Lavoie of Hartford and Daniel Lavoie of East Hartford. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Joseph and Jack Lavoie and a nephew and several nieces. He was also predeceased by his brothers Edgar and George Lavoie and his sister Rita Upton. Joseph served in the US Navy for many years and was the chief mechanic for Barrieau Moving and Storage before retiring. Burial arrangements are being handled by Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford, CT 06108. Services are planned to be held on 19 June but the funeral and a celebration of Joseph's life will be dependent on current world events at that time. Updated information will be posted on the boy's Facebook pages and funeral home web site: (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/east-hartford-ct/benjamin-j-callahan-funeral-home/1532)
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020
