Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
Joseph Parracino, 97, of Newington, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Born one of eleven children in Hartford, he lived most of his life in West Hartford before moving to Watch Hill, RI and then Wethersfield. Joe was a loving family man who took great pride in his home and work. He enjoyed time with his family over coffee and donuts, and was the quintessential problem solver. As a young talented diesel mechanic, Joseph proudly served in the Navy during WWII. He was a machinist on an LST at Normandy for the D-Day invasion. He was a devoted husband who is predeceased by Mary, his wife of 67 years. He leaves his two daughters, Donna Gilberto of Niantic, and Janice Reynolds of Newington, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be Monday, from 5-7 pm at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford. His funeral and burial with be private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 29, 2019
