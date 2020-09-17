It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph Paul Fialkievicz, Sr., who died on September 12, 2020. Born on January 31, 1943 along with his twin brother John to the late John Richard and Mary Rose (Dlubac) Fialkievicz, he lived in the Unionville/Canton area all his life. He was a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1961 and attended UConn. As a youngster, he worked for his Uncle Julius which led him to eventually start his own business T & J Electric with his older brother Tom. Later they were joined in business by his brother John who owned an electrical control panel business, Task Control Inc. He was an avid golfer all his life and played at Farmington Woods for nearly 40 years. Joseph enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, UConn Basketball and hosting large family dinners especially at Easter and Thanksgiving. He loved traveling to visit friends and explore new places. He was proud of the home and the gardens he and Sharon created. He loved Unionville and his home which was in the family since his grandfather bought it in 1935. Besides Sharon, his wife of 42 years, Joseph leaves behind his sons Joe Jr (Donna) of Collinsville, Mike (Leslie) of Columbia and Ross of Unionville; his grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew and Benjamin; great grandchildren Elliana, Desmond and Dominick; his brothers John Falk (Karen) of Harwinton and Walter Lajczak of Hartford, many cousins, nieces and nephews, his golfing buddies and his Wednesday "Lunch at Cugino's" group. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday (Sept. 20) from 2:00-5:00pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Monday (Sept. 21) at 10:00am in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Unionville followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. All those attending are kindly asked to meet directly at the church. Donations in his memory may be made to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com