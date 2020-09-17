1/1
Joseph Paul Fialkievicz Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph Paul Fialkievicz, Sr., who died on September 12, 2020. Born on January 31, 1943 along with his twin brother John to the late John Richard and Mary Rose (Dlubac) Fialkievicz, he lived in the Unionville/Canton area all his life. He was a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1961 and attended UConn. As a youngster, he worked for his Uncle Julius which led him to eventually start his own business T & J Electric with his older brother Tom. Later they were joined in business by his brother John who owned an electrical control panel business, Task Control Inc. He was an avid golfer all his life and played at Farmington Woods for nearly 40 years. Joseph enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, UConn Basketball and hosting large family dinners especially at Easter and Thanksgiving. He loved traveling to visit friends and explore new places. He was proud of the home and the gardens he and Sharon created. He loved Unionville and his home which was in the family since his grandfather bought it in 1935. Besides Sharon, his wife of 42 years, Joseph leaves behind his sons Joe Jr (Donna) of Collinsville, Mike (Leslie) of Columbia and Ross of Unionville; his grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew and Benjamin; great grandchildren Elliana, Desmond and Dominick; his brothers John Falk (Karen) of Harwinton and Walter Lajczak of Hartford, many cousins, nieces and nephews, his golfing buddies and his Wednesday "Lunch at Cugino's" group. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday (Sept. 20) from 2:00-5:00pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Monday (Sept. 21) at 10:00am in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Unionville followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. All those attending are kindly asked to meet directly at the church. Donations in his memory may be made to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 17, 2020
To: Fialkiewicz family, We are sorry for your loss. Joe was an interesting person to discuss sports, politics and travel. He will be missed.
Joe & Helen Szabo
Helen & Joseph Szabo
Friend
September 17, 2020
Sharon
My thoughts and prayers are with you and yours.
Mitch McGrath CCF
Mitch McGrath
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
I remember Joe in my high school days at Farmington High School a great gentleman and great classmate. Rest in Peace God Bless You
Helen Bielinski Raimbeau
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved