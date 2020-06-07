Joseph Paul Henri Garneau
1942 - 2020
Joseph Paul Henri Garneau, 78, of Glastonbury, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 24th, 2020 following an extended battle with Parkinson's. The only child of the late Oliva Garneau and Amanda (Laramee) Garneau, Paul was born April 2, 1942 in Berlin NH. Paul's father was killed two years later in the D-Day invasion. His mother remarried Roger A. Gallant. Together, they had 9 children: George, Raymond, Donald, Edmond, David, Armand, Lilliane, Estelle, and Terese. As a child, Paul primarily lived in Berlin, NH, but the family briefly lived in Whittier, CA and nearby Stark, NH. It was on the iconic covered bridge in Stark that Paul met his wife Andrea (Hodgdon) Garneau. Benefitting from the GI Bill, he graduated from American International College in Springfield, MA. Shortly thereafter, Paul began a long and successful career at Quality Name Plate, Inc. in East Glastonbury, CT which saw him rise from a part time employee to president and co-owner of QNP with his longtime business partner, Bruce Ralston. For most of his adult life, he was very active in the community. He held leadership positions in several organizations including the Masonic Lodge and the Rotary Club. On a more informal basis, he supported and helped hundreds of local causes ranging from record boards for the high school pool, to Eagle Scout projects, to financial assistance for families in need. While there was a great deal of joy in his life, he also faced great challenges when his first wife, Andrea, began a long battle with MS in 1980 and when his daughter, Dawn Michelle, was killed in a tragic car accident in 1995. Paul married Martha (Stiles) Garneau in 1991 and enjoyed getting to know her family as well as spending time at a series of beautiful houses in Chatham on Cape Cod. During Paul's last decade of life, he was lovingly cared for by Tim and Aziza Rakhimov and their two young daughters who helped him maintain his lovely home. Paul will be missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Carolyn Garneau; his four grandsons, Alexander, Frederick, Peter, and William; and his devoted dog, Bailee. Paul will be buried beside his daughter, Dawn Michelle, at the Green Cemetery in Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stark Union Church Pew Owner's Association at poasuc.com. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
