Joseph Piscitello, 84, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gladys (Flynn) Piscitello for 42 years. Born and raised in Hartford, son of the late Albert and Frances (Longo) Piscitello, he honorably served in the U.S. Army and retired from the State of CT Department of Transportation as a Civil Engineer after many years of employment. Joseph was extremely outgoing and always had a big smile and a story to tell. He never missed an opportunity to say "I love you". He was an avid gardener for many years, with a yard filled with fruits and vegetables he shared with family and friends. He took pride in his Italian heritage, sang a mean "Volare", loved bowling night, old Westerns and was a devoted fan of UConn Women's Basketball. Nothing gave him greater joy than being called "Papa" and he often referred to the time when his grandchildren were little as the happiest days of his life. Along with his wife, he leaves his children, Lori-Anne Piscitello of Hendersonville, NC, Tina (Biathrow) LaLima and her husband Jeffrey of Waterford, and Timothy Biathrow and his wife Darcy of Avon, and his three grandchildren, Mara Floyd and her husband Kellen of Tampa, FL, Ryan Biathrow of Windham, and Shane Biathrow of Avon. He also leaves his brother Francis Piscitello of Hartford, his sister Marie Richard and her husband Paul of Newington, his sisters-in-law Maureen Piscitello of Charlestown, RI, Mona Flynn of Vernon, and Doris Matthews of Cape Cod, MA, and brothers-in-law, Patrick Flynn and Joseph Flynn of Placentia, Newfoundland, Canada, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Anthony Piscitello and his wife Marie and Peter Piscitello. The family would like to acknowledge that Joe had many good friends in his life, including a host of Monday Night bowling buddies. We would like to especially acknowledge neighbor and best friend Wallace "Wally" Mercer for the many decades of precious friendship, meals shared, love, laughs and Happy Birthdays played on the harmonica. Joe was a lifelong Democrat, and committed and passionate about voting in the upcoming election. He passed away before receiving his requested mail-in ballot. The family asks that in Joe's memory, everyone please be sure to go vote. Visitation will be held privately for the immediate family with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington. Extended family & friends are invited to attend a Mass and celebration of Joe's life on Monday, November 2 at 11:30 AM at Holy Spirit Church, 183 Church Street, Newington. Out of concern for the health of all family and friends, please observe all social distancing precautions, including mask wearing. Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association
