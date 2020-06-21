Joseph Raymond Guillmette, ("Ray") of Bristol, CT passed on to the Lord on June 13th, 2020 after a well fought battle with cancer. His last, peaceful breaths were taken in his Vermont home, surrounded by his loving family. Ray graduated from Bristol Tech and served in the U.S. Air Force working on Night Fighters as a radar technician for two years in Okinawa Japan during the Korean War. In 1956, Ray married the love of his life, Janet (Turgeon) Guillmette. They recently celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary and he considered her the perfect woman. Together they raised four loving children and had four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Ray's unique combination of engineering skills, artistic talent and intellectual flexibility made him an asset to the companies he worked for, most notably Oldham Studios in Wethersfield, CT, where he worked as Director of Animations for 30 years. In his capacity there, he worked on a range of projects which included a life size model of the lunar module. This model was made for public accessibility and educational purposes. He then created a model of a human heart for a PBS television special that focused on the organ's anatomical functions. A scaled model of a nuclear submarine for General Dynamics, was another notable accomplishment. That model included details as intricate as sleeping arrangements and a gymnasium for submariners. Most of the parts were fabricated at his studio office at Oldham. His projects were featured in trade shows around the world. He would accompany these projects to places such as Tokyo, Paris and other notable European locations. After his retirement in 1996, he continued to pursue his passions for woodworking, sign carving, acrylic painting and intricate bird carving. His work displayed an extraordinary eye for detail and realism. He was an excellent role model as an advocate for healthy living. He maintained a strict regimen of healthy foods although he was known to sneak the occasional piece of coconut cream pie. He also exercised vigorously on a daily basis. When visiting his home in Vermont, each and every day began with a hike up Mount Philo, a very special place for him. His brisk approach up the mountain road was cheerfully tempered to include the company of kindred spirits. He had a very approachable disposition, making many mountain friends over the years. His commitment to walk Philo in all conditions earned him the nickname "Mountain Man". After his retirement in Connecticut he regularly met with his friends for an afternoon coffee, a chance for intellectual conversation and camaraderie. Ray attended St. Ann's Church in Bristol, CT, where he was an usher for 40 years. He was a member of the American Legion, post 209, Forestville. He was fond of country music, and felt that a particular lyric he discovered were words to live by: "It's not what you take when you leave this world behind you. It's what you leave behind you when you go." A memorial mass to be held at St. Ann's Church followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bristol, CT, will take place at a later date.



