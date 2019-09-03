Hartford Courant Obituaries
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph R. Landry Jr.


1956 - 2019
Joseph R. Landry, Jr., 63, of Vernon, beloved husband of Cathy (Rafala) Landry, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at home. He was born in Putnam, CT on July 25, 1956; son of Joseph Roger Landry, Sr. and Sally (Kuszaj) Landry of Manchester. Joseph grew up in Manchester, attended local schools and graduated from Manchester High School Class of 1974. He continued his education attending Eastern Connecticut State University where he obtained his bachelor's degree in Economics. He enjoyed a successful career in accounting and at the time of his passing was employed by the State of Connecticut Green Bank. His personal hobbies included playing fantasy sports, chess and planning the next Landry family vacation. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and ability to make anyone laugh. He was a loving husband, son, father, and grandfather. In addition to his wife Cathy and his parents; he is survived by three children, Jamie Landry of West Hartford, Paul Landry and his wife Hillary of Simsbury, and Michael Landry and his fiancée Erin Galipeau of Clinton; three granddaughters, Avalina, Aliana, and Emery; and a brother Craig Landry. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Madelynn. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon, CT. A brief memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Joseph's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 3, 2019
