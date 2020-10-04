Joseph R. Lombardo, age 99, formerly of West Hartford, CT and Duxbury, MA died peacefully on September 23, 2020 at Newfield House Nursing Home in Plymouth, MA after living a long and fulfilling life. For over 65 years, he was the devoted husband of Madelyn R. Lombardo who predeceased him. He was the loving father of Dr. David Lombardo and his wife Carol of Jacksonville Beach, FL and Ann Burke and her husband Jim of Norwell, MA. He was the cherished grandfather of Robert, Lara, Tara and Dan. He remained close with and is survived by his sister Jean Zito and his brother Robert Lombardo, and was also brother of the late John Lombardo. Joe attended Brown University as a prestigious Fox Scholar and proudly served as an intelligence officer in the US Army Air Forces in Europe during WWII. He served on the Hartford Board of Education and was employed by Connecticut Mutual for 34 years which provided him with a 41 year retirement. This long retirement allowed Joe and Madelyn many years of enjoyment; traveling several times to Europe and all across the US following their passion for the arts, music, and culture. He was not just a patron of the arts, he and his siblings were all musical, Joe performing in the opera and also as a bass player in jazz bands. A private family ceremony will be held at this time and then in August of 2021 on what would have been his 100th birthday, a Christian burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA followed by a celebration of life. Donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund.



