Joseph R. (Richard) Morrow, 81, of East Hartford, beloved husband for 59 years of Robbie (Dube) Morrow, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in Van Buren, Maine on July 31, 1937, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie (Doucette) Morrow and had lived in East Hartford since 1969. Richard worked for the Town of West Hartford for 33 years. He was a long time member of the Elks, the Knights of Columbus and the French Club. He enjoyed playing golf, pool and softball and was an avid bowler as well. More than anything, Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be forever missed by his devoted wife Robbie; three children, Susan Atwood of East Hartford, Laurie Craft and husband Bryan of Atlanta, GA and Jeffrey Morrow and wife Tammy of Ellington and his nine adored grandchildren. He was sadly predeceased by his beloved daughter, Linda Blair, as well as four brothers and eight sisters. Special thanks to the staff at Manchester Manor, who took such special care of him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (July 6) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christopher Church, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Bureau of Education and Services for the Blind (BESB), 184 Windsor Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. To share a memory of Richard with his family, please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019