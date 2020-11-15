Joseph Roland Poulin, 93, of South Windsor, Ct and formally a long time resident of East Hartford, passed away November 12, 2020. Joe was born on January 4, 1927 at home in Hartford, CT by an Native American midwife. He was the son of the late Alfred and Rose Aimee (Vachon) Poulin. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 50 years, Mabel (Jensen) Poulin. He was employed by G. Fox & Company for 50 years starting out as a stock boy and later as manager of data processing. He served in the army from 1945-46 in Panama in the Caribbean Defensive Command. He was a communicant of St. Isaac Jogues parish in East Hartford. He was a loyal Red Sox, Celtics and UCONN Women's Basketball fan and was a duckpin league bowler for many years. He loved spending time with his 7 grandchildren at their various sporting and dancing events. One of his favorite things was getting the family together to play Uno or Set Back. He is survived by his daughters, Denise Bezzini and her husband Michael of East Hartford, Teresa Bornstein and her husband David of Lake Worth, FL and Janice DePietro of Manchester, his 7 grandchildren, Scott, James and his wife Erin, Jason and his wife Crystal, Kristin, Aimee and her husband Jon, Stephanie and Nicole and 4 great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Noah, Abigail and Asher. Also, his sisters in laws Jeannine Poulin and Renate Poulin and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his very dear friend and companion, Frances Scully, with whom he made his home for 17 years. He is pre-deceased by his siblings, Joan Lamore, Marie Poulin, Doug Poulin, Carmen Goulet, Gerard Poulin, and Robert Poulin. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude or Amvets.



