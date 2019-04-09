Joseph R. Teixeira, 89, of South Windsor, husband of Shirley (Landry) Teixeira died peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at home. He was born in Dracut, MA, on October 2, 1929, son of the late Jose and Rose (Augusta) Texiera. He grew up in Lowell, MA and served our country with the U.S. Army. Joe married Shirley Landry on June 21, 1953 and together they lived in East Hartford, before moving to South Windsor over 30 years ago. He retired as a foreman for Pratt & Whitney in 1985 after 35 years of service. As a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Joe was a volunteer with St. Vincent DePaul for many years. This kind, caring and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many will be missed. Along with his wife Shirley, of almost 66 years, he leaves his children, Joseph Teixeira (Jane) of Hollis, NH, Michael Teixeira (Caroline) of Woodstock, Cathy Teixeira (Jack) of Glen Arm, MD, and Mary Teixeira of Manchester; his brother, Frank Texiera (Florence) of NH; his sister, Patricia Texiera of Lowell, MA; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Clara, Carol, Georgiana, Virginia, Tony and John. His family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Friday, April 12, 2019, 10 a.m.; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor. Burial will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent DePaul, c/o St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Rd., South Windsor, CT 06074-1466 or to a . Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.





