Joseph Raymond DuBois, 93, of Burlington, died peacefully Sunday morning November 1, 2020. Born in New Britain in 1927, Ray grew up attending schools in New Britain and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Macon. After returning to New Britain, Ray began working at Stanley Tool and eventually working at Pratt and Whitney until retirement. Ray is predeceased by his wife Antoinette Viola DuBois, and second wife Irene Shea DuBois. Ray is survived by his brother Gaston R. DuBois of Florida, his sons Dennis DuBois of Newington and James DuBois of Burlington, step son Paul Shea of West Hartford, step daughters Kathleen Goguen of Topsail, North Carolina and Nora Pompa of Burlington, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Ray was an avid gardener including this past summer. For many years he enjoyed bowling and golfing with different leagues. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Burlington Senior Center, 200 Spielman Highway, Burlington, CT 06013. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.