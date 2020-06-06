Joseph S. DiStefano
1927 - 2020
Joseph S. DiStefano of Rocky Hill passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 embraced by the loving arms of His Lord. Joe was born on June 11, 1927 in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Salvatore and Rosaria (Contarino) DiStefano. Joe was employed for 26 years as a housing inspector for the City of Hartford. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church in Hartford for many years. Joe was commissioned as a Eucharistic Minister and dedicated his time to distributing Holy Communion at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, Hartford Hospital, and St. Francis Hospital, fulfilling other roles there as well. He was a gentle and loving man, always eager to help, and embrace new opportunities with enthusiasm. His lifelong love of the theatre led to volunteer assignments at the Bushnell Memorial, the Hartford Stage, and the Learning Corridor stage productions. He took great pride in his work and received numerous awards and accolades for his volunteer service. In addition to time helping others, Joe ran his successful J.D. Travel Club for several years, planning day and overnight bus trips for his friends. Joe was a source of joy and comfort to those who knew him. Joe was predeceased by his sister, Grace (DiStefano) Levesque, and his dear friend, Benedict Abile. He leaves a nephew, John Michael Jovino of Lehigh Acres, Florida, cousins in Methuen, Massachusetts, and Kennebunk, Maine, as well as a host of caring friends. Burial services at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield were conducted by D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield, Connecticut. Because of government restrictions, no public service was allowed. A memorial service will be held at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church at a later date. Donations in Joe's name may be made to St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church in Hartford, Connecticut or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
