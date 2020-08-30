Joseph S. Mangione, 59, beloved husband of Patricia (Cook) Mangione, of West Hartford, died peacefully August 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by family, friends, and brother and sister firefighters. Born in Winsted, the son of Leona (Lachat) Mangione and the late Salvatore Mangione, he graduated from Oliver Wolcott Tech High School and worked for Cummings Engine Company in Hartford before joining the West Hartford Fire Department. Joe was a 20-year member of the department, proudly assigned to Truck Company 3 on New Britain Ave. Joe was a highly respected member of the department, the most senior apparatus operator, and the only trainer who had personally trained all of the Department's current apparatus operators over his 20-year career. Joe had been recognized as the department's Driver of the Year for his unsurpassed technical competency and his unwavering commitment to safety. Joe also received two citations for meritorious service in the line of duty. His hobbies included scuba diving, tinkering with, and rebuilding antique engines and spending time with his family on the beaches of Cape Cod. One of his many accomplishments was receiving his pilot's license. Joe enjoyed camping, hiking, and especially loved kayaking with his beloved dogs Poco and Bina and was a member of IAFF Local 1241. Besides his wife of 30 years, he is survived by his two sons, William, and Michael Mangione. Joe is also survived by his mother Leona and siblings Robert Mangione and his wife Jean; Richard Mangione and his wife Rhonda; Lorraine Mangione; Marie Mangione Hubbard and her husband Charles; John Mangione and his wife Heather; many nieces and nephews and his fire department family. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 1 from 4-7 PM at West Hartford Fire House, Station 2, 20 Brace Road, West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 2 at 10 AM at the Church of St. Timothy's, 1116 North Main Street, West Hartford. Capacity at the church is limited. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Donations in Joe's name can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
The family will be forever grateful to Joe's fellow firefighters for their unwavering love and support. Their care and dedication will never be forgotten.