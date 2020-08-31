PLEASE NOTE CHANGE IN LOCATION FOR CALLING HOURS. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 1 from 4-7 PM at THE CHURCH OF ST. TIMOTHY'S, 1116 North Main Street, West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 2 at 10 AM at the Church of St. Timothy's, 1116 North Main Street, West Hartford. Capacity at the church is limited. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Please visit www.molloyfuneralhome.com
for a link to a stream of the funeral service and expressions of sympathy.