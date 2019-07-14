Sunapee NH: Joseph Thomas Brophy FSA, MAAA, EA passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 25, 2019 in Hanover, NH surrounded by his family. A beloved patriarch, Joe was born in NYC at Women's Hospital on October 25, 1933, the son of Joseph Richard Brophy and Mary Kate Mitchell with siblings: late Margaret Patricia (John Capitano) and Maureen Elizabeth Brophy. Joe is survived by the love of his life and bride of 62 years, Carole Ann Johnson and five children: Thomas Joseph (Jane Montgomery), David William (Mary Kay Klem), Patricia Jeanne (Gary Shottes), Maureen Ann (Michael O'Loughlin), and Kathleen Marie (Mark Fish), niece Francesca Capitano (Ralph Madalena), late nephew John Capitano and by 14 grandchildren, 1 grand niece and 2 great grandchildren. Joe had a distinguished career in information technology. He served as President of Travelers Insurance Company. He led the transformation of information technology at Travelers Corporation, and across the broader insurance and financial services industries. He received numerous accolades in both the public and private sectors and was awarded the Distinguished Information Sciences Award by the Data Processing Management Association. He was the first recipient of Achievement in Managing Information Technology and was designated one of the 200 most influential people in telemedicine. Joe was a leader in tackling health delivery industry issues, and was co-founder of Workgroup Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI), the technology arm of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. WEDI has been a leader engaging the healthcare industry to address the most impactful changes of our time, including the National Provider Identifier, ICD-10, health claim attachments, prior authorization and HIPPA. Joe served in active duty with the USMC. He served on numerous boards as well as in trustee positions. He chaired the IT Committee for the Gabelli School of Business at his alma mater, Fordham University. He was a performing bagpiper with St. Patrick's Pipe Band of CT. In 1999 Joe retired with Carole to Sunapee, New Hampshire where he actively pursued his many hobbies including genealogy, astronomy, digital trains, poetry, science and Wikipedia editing. In Sunapee, Joe loved to throw family parties and created wonderful memories. Above all, he was devoted to his wife and family, was adored by his grandchildren and will be missed dearly by all. Services will be private with his immediate family in Sunapee. If you would like to express your condolences please share your memories on legacy.com. Donations in Joe's memory can be made to The Salvation Army or Hospice: https://ctri.salvationarmy.org https://lakesunapeevna.org/giving/donate Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019